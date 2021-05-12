PriceOfFootball has released some hugely interesting data from the teams in the Championship over the past few seasons, revealing Stoke City’s mammoth squad costs and Luton Town’s tight financial management.

At the end of the 2018/19 campaign, Stoke City had the biggest ever ‘squad cost’ that the Championship has ever seen. The Potters after some years of misspending and one fateful summer with Gary Rowett in the transfer market, found themselves with a squad cost of nearly £200millionm per year.

Luton's squad cost just £3.4m at end of 2019/20. Bit difficult comparing directly as so many clubs have not published their accounts, but that's low compared to many others in the division. Stoke had highest ever squad cost for a Champ club in 2018/19. pic.twitter.com/1eMgdirrg8 — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) May 12, 2021

By far and away, that was the largest ever squad cost the second-tier has ever seen. The second-highest was Aston Villa’s during the same 2018/19 campaign in which they gained promotion into the Premier League, whilst Leeds United’s promotion campaign last season brought a squad cost of nearly £80million.

How on earth Stoke racked up such a devastating wage bill is beyond anyone. But elsewhere in the Championship, there’s some good examples of how these things should be done.

The example mentioned by PriceOfFootball is of Luton Town. At the end of last season, their squad cost was just £3.4million, making an ‘operating profit’ of more than £3million the same season and with other profits allowing them to break even in the Championship.

Luton made an operating profit of over £3m in 2019/20 mainly due to player sale profits of £9m and income almost doubling following promotion to the Championship. #LTFC show clubs can break even and survive in the second tier. pic.twitter.com/HO4JZqaZBq — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) May 12, 2021

Its’ astonishing to see Luton Town put up some good numbers and through the midst of a pandemic too. It’s a credit to them and to Nathan Jones, but for the likes of Stoke who have these monstrous wage bills and seemingly no promotion credentials, those costs are the kind of costs that can see teams free-fall down the Football League Pyramid.