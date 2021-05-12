Former Sheffield United man Ravel Morrison has taken to Twitter to defend Oli McBurnie after videos emerged of the United striker involved in a street altercation.

Morrison, formerly of Sheffield United and most recently training with Sheffield Wednesday, took to Twitter yesterday to defend the Blades man.

Footage emerged of McBurnie being verbally harassed before an altercation broke out. Sheffield United have since reacted to the footage, and so too has much of social media.

Morrison, 28, posted on Twitter:

@oli_mcburnie is alone.. & there’s a group of lads abusing him.. he sticks up for himself, why’s he in the wrong !! If you ain’t ready for a reaction keep it moving and keep your mouth closed!! — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) May 11, 2021

McBurnie and Sheffield United will be playing in the Championship next season. It comes after a mishap season in the top flight which has seen them finish rock-bottom of the Premier League table, and with their long-standing manager Chris Wilder depart.

Blades remain managerless as they head into the second tier after two seasons of top flight football, and it’s an opportunity for McBurnie to reignite his career.

The recent incidents comes after a struggle for the Scottish striker. He’s netted just one goal in his 23 Premier League outings this season, compared to 22 in 42 for Swansea City the last time he played in the Championship.

There’s reason to believe that United and McBurnie can prevail next season, but when the striker is running into incidents like this, unavoidable or not, it doesn’t help anyone.

As for Morrison, he remains without a club. At 28 he’ll still be considering his next move but after it didn’t pan out at Wednesday, it could suggest that the Jamaican international’s fitness isn’t where it needs to be.