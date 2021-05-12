Huddersfield Town are in talks with Richard Keogh over his future at the club.

The Terriers published their retained list yesterday on their official club website and say they are in ‘ongoing discussions’ with the veteran defender.

Keogh, who is 34 years old, made the switch to Huddersfield in January and made 16 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side.

He spent the first-half of this season playing in League One with MK Dons.

Keogh is an experienced player in the Championship and has racked up over 650 appearances in his career to date.

Huddersfield have a decision to make on his situation with the club and could be tempted to keep him as more competition in defence for next season.

Keogh played for Derby County from 2012 to 2020 and featured in 356 games for the Rams, chipping in with 12 goals from defence.

Prior to his move to Pride Park, the Republic of Ireland international played for the likes of Bristol City, Carlisle United and Coventry City.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Huddersfield and they have decided to release the likes of Alex Pritchard, Oumar Niasse and Tommy Elphick, among others.



Keogh’s contract is up next month but he is in negotiations with the Terriers over possibly staying.

Huddersfield finished 20th in the table this past season and ended six points above the drop zone.