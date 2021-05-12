Mansfield Town have released Andy Cook, as announced by their official club website.

The Stags are letting him depart as a free agent with his contract expiring next month.

Cook, who is 30 years old, spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Bradford City.

The Bantams could try and sign him on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post last month.

Cook was allowed to leave Mansfield on loan in January and impressed at Valley Parade, scoring eight goals for the Yorkshire club.

He is a proven goalscorer at League Two level and would be a shrewd permanent capture by the Bantams.

He started out at Carlisle United but first made his name at Barrow. He scored 42 goals in 87 games for the Bluebirds over his two spells at Holker Street, with a stint at Grimsby Town sandwiched in-between.

Cook then moved on to Tranmere Rovers in 2016 and fired 51 goals in 94 games for the Merseyside club.

Walsall came calling in 2018 and he managed 18 goals in all competitions for the Saddlers whilst they were in League One but left after a year to join Mansfield.

He has now been released by Nigel Clough’s side and Bradford could now try and land him on a free transfer to boost their attacking options for next season.

The Bantams are currently in the hunt for a new manager for next term.