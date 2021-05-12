Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic could return to Belgium this summer, with report claiming that he doesn’t not want to play in the Championship.

Fulham for a second time in three years have been relegated from the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side lost 2-0 at home to Burnley last night to confirm their demise, and now reports from Europe claim that Mitrovic could be on his way out.

Voetbal 24 claim that the Serbian striker ‘does not want to’ play in the Championship next season, and that a return to Belgium might be on the cards. It comes after a misfire season of three goals in 27 Premier League outings for the 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in the Championship last season.

Parker’s side have garnered a lot of fans in the Premier League this season. They’ve played some attractive football and Parker is being linked with a move away following relegation, having been backed to head to Spurs.

He gave a great account of himself in the Championship last season too, overcoming the pressures of the Fulham job to ultimately deliver promotion.

But many expected his side to falter once more in the top flight and after 35 games of the season, Fulham simply haven’t been good enough.

They now sit 10 points behind Burnley and with three games of te season left. They’ll be joined in the Championship by West Brom and Sheffield United next season making for a hugely compeitive second-tier next time round.

As for Mitrovic, what’s happened to him this season is unclear. He’s obviously still a talent, but maybe a return to Europe is what’s best for him at his point of his career.