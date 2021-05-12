Sunderland have completed the signing of young defender Ethan Kachosa.

As per a report by the Sunderland Echo, the teenager has signed a professional contract with the Black Cats.

Kachosa, who is 18 years old, made his debut against Everton for their U18’s and sent this tweet (see below).

Goal. Assist. Win on my debut for this club @SunderlandAFC 😊 pic.twitter.com/DapltXAbgj — Ethan Kachosa (@ethanka16) May 10, 2021

He scored a goal and an assist and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.

Kachosa is a left-back and has spent his whole career to date on the books at Leeds United.

He has risen up through the academy of the Whites and made 20 appearances this past season in the U18 Premier League.

However, Leeds have opted against handing him a professional contract and have let him head out the exit door.

The Zimbabwean defender has subsequently been snapped up by Sunderland and will be looking to break into their first-team over the coming years.

Kachosa will initially link up with the Black Cats’ youth sides but made a dream debut against Everton last time out.

Sunderland are currently looking to finally escape League One and are in action in the Play-Offs against Lincoln City next week.

Lee Johnson’s side saw their form slump at the latter end of the season but will be hoping to avoid a fourth successive season at this level and win promotion.

They travel to Sincil Bank for the first leg next Wednesday.