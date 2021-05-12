Sheffield Wednesday have options to keep Alex Hunt, Ciaran Brennan and Liam Waldock, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Owls can exercise options to keep hold of the young trio for another 12 months.

Darren Moore’s side are gearing up for life in League One next season.

They are expected to publish their retained list soon and have some big decisions to make.

The likes of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach, Kieran Westwood and Kadeem Harris are all out of contract and may well move on now following relegation.

However, keeping hold of Hunt, Brennan and Waldock may be a shrewd bit of business by the Yorkshire club and they will give them more options and depth in the third tier next term.

Hunt, who is 20 years old, has played 14 times for Sheffield Wednesday since moving up through their youth ranks and could be a key player next season.

Brennan was handed his first-team debut in September last year against Rochdale in the League Cup and has since made three more appearances for Sheffield Wednesday.

The young defender will fancy his chances of getting some more game time in the next campaign. He is also a Republic of Ireland youth international.

Waldock, on the other hand, has played just once for their first-team but is a name to keep an eye on in the future. He, like the other three, is a product of their academy.