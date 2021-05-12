QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly is wanted by Motherwell again this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The stopper has spent the second-half of the past season on loan with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Graham Alexander’s side are keen to bring him back to Fir Park in some capacity for the next campaign and have ‘spoken’ to him about it.

Kelly, who is 25 years old, made 19 appearances for the Well but is heading back to QPR now.

Alexander has said: “We have spoken to QPR but it is early stages. They want to assess their squad, so there is no conclusion. They know of our interest and Liam’s ambition to come back here and play.

“He has enjoyed his time here but he is their player and has two years on his deal. There are a few hurdles to overcome from all sides before we can get that done but fingers crossed.”

He added: “He has had a massive impact since he has come in and he is a top player we want to keep as he will make us better.”

Kelly was given the green light to leave QPR in January having fallen behind Seny Dieng in the pecking order of the Championship club.

He joined the Hoops in June 2019 and still has two years left on his contract with Mark Warburton’s side.

Prior to his move to England, the ex-Scotland youth international had spells at Rangers and Livingston.

Motherwell are eager to bring him back to familiar surroundings this summer but QPR have a decision to make on his future. His future could depend on whether the R’s decide to keep soon-to-be out of contract goalkeeper Joe Lumley.