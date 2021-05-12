Championship-linked Allan Campbell will be leaving Motherwell this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The in-demand midfielder will be moving on for a new challenge for next season when his contract expires.

Campbell, who is 22 years old, is on the radar of Luton Town and Millwall, as reported in a separate report by the Daily Record last month.

Motherwell have tried to tie him down on a new deal recently to fend off interest from elsewhere but have admitted defeat npw.

Their boss, Graham Alexander, has said: “I had one last shot at it a couple of weeks ago and we did offer him a very good contract for us, because I didn’t want to get to the summer, he goes elsewhere and we hadn’t tried everything we can to keep him.

“As I keep saying, he’s a brilliant player, a brilliant professional, and any manager would be desperately keen to keep him on board.

“I know the reasons why, and I can understand the reasons why, as an ex-player myself. We had a great chat the other week, he was honest as he always is, and I could see his perspective, so he will be leaving in the summer and I hope he gets the best club he can.”

Campbell has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster.

The 22-year-old has made 159 appearances for the club and has chipped in with 16 goals from midfield.

He will now be moving on from Fir Park and it will be interesting to see if Millwall or Luton make a swoop for him.

Campbell is a name to keep an eye out for over the coming weeks with a move to the Championship a distinct possibility.