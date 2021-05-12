Millwall will release Shane Ferguson this summer, according to an exclusive report by News At Den.

The winger will be allowed to leave The Den on a free transfer when his contract expires next month.

Ferguson, who is 29 years old, has fallen down the pecking order with Gary Rowett’s side and made just 13 league appearances this past season.

Charlton Athletic were interested in him in the January transfer window, as per journalist Richard Cawley, but the Addicks couldn’t get a deal done in the end .

Portsmouth were also believed to be keen on landing him as well, as reported by Football Insider.

Ferguson will have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer and could have a number of suitors in the Football League.

The Northern Ireland international joined Millwall in 2016 and has since made 193 appearances in all competitions for the Lions, chipping in with 12 goals.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One under Neil Harris and has helped the London club establish themselves in the Championship over the past few seasons.

Ferguson played for Newcastle United before moving to Millwall and is now poised to become available for nothing.

Charlton and Portsmouth were linked in January and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle their interest over the coming weeks.