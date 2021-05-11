Reading are set to battle it out with Swansea City for PEC Zwolle winger Virgil Misidjan, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

The Royals have recently released their retained list with the likes of Sam Baldock and Sone Aluko not being offered new contracts by the club. This is a move that should free up a fair amount of wages for the club to improve in these positions moving forward.

Misidjan currently plays in the Eredivisie for PEC Zwolle after joining in January from Nurnburg in Germany. The winger has contributed four goals and three assists in 14 games for the Dutch outfit who have already confirmed their survival for this season.

The 27-year old can add more speed and compusure to the side and will improve the side in a position where they lack depth, especially with the departure of Aluko with Voetbal International claiming Misidjan is set to be moved on at the end of the season.

Reading can take confidence in signing a player from PEC Zwolle with Coventry City having made a successful signing in Gustavo Hamer at the beginning of the season from the same club. Hamer has become a fan favourite among Sky Blues fans and Reading may be able to get a similar impact from Misidjan.

The Championship side will be looking to build on a 7th placed finish that they achieved in the Championship this past season and may well be disappointed that they didn’t make the play offs this season with their good start to the season.

The Royals financial woes are well documented as they made a significant loss during the 2019/20 season, with Reading manager Veljko Paunovic stating that the upcoming summer will be important for the club, both on and off the field.

Reading are also waiting to see if the likes of Tom McIntyre and Omar Richards are to sign new deals with the clubs after the latter attracted interest from Bayern Munich. These could well impact how the club operate this summer.