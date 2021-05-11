Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted midfielder Lewis Wing will not be allowed to leave until he’s shown what he can do in pre-season.

Wing spent the first half of the season at Middlesbrough but his lack of playing time meant he was allowed to leave after January. He joined eventual relegated Championship side Rotherham United, where he impressed during his short spell.

The midfielder played 20 times for the Millers, scoring two and assisting two across the campaign. His performances merited praise from manager Paul Warne and many supporters.

Although there are question marks surrounding his future at the Riverside, manager Neil Warnock revealed that the 25-year-old will re-join the first-team fold and will be given an opportunity in pre-season before a decision is made on whether to sell or loan out the player.

“Lewis Wing will come back and train with us,” he said.

“They have loved him down there [at Rotherham] but you just don’t know.

“Somebody always surprises you in pre-season but you just have to have an open mind really.”

Wing will have to compete with the likes of Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier and George Saville. Whilst there is also the emergence of youngster Connor Malley to contend with as well.

Malley was given his debut against Rotherham last month and was given the Sky Sports Man of the Match award for his performance. He could yet be a fixture in the first-team next season for Middlesbrough, but whether he is ahead of Wing remains to be seen.

There will likely be a lot of admirers of Wing and if Boro were to allow the former Non-League man to leave the Riverside, then he will likely have plenty of suitors with offers aplenty.