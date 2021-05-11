Huddersfield Town have released attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, as announced by their official club website.

The Terriers have decided not to offer him a new contract and will let him leave on a free transfer.

Pritchard, who is 28 years old, will have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

He was linked with a move to Derby County in January, as reported by The Athletic.

Journalist Sean Gallagher reported this past winter that QPR are potential suitors, whilst Bristol Live have suggested he is also a target of Bristol City’s.

Pritchard joined Huddersfield in January 2018 and has since scored three goals in 73 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire club.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Spurs at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to gain experience.

Pritchard left on a permanent basis for Norwich City in 2016 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Carrow Road before Huddersfield snapped him up.

They were in the Premier League at the time but have since slipped back into the Championship.

His time at Huddersfield has now come to an end and Pritchard is leaving on a free transfer.

Oumar Niasse, Tommy Elphick, Christopher Schindler, Jayson Leutwiler and Yaya Sanogo are also heading out the exit door, among others.