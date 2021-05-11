Richard Keogh has received a £2.3 million fee after a successful outcome in his compensation claim against Derby County, reports The Guardian.

The 34-year-old was sacked by the club following the events of a night out in 2019 in which teammate Tom Lawrence were involved in a car accident; resulting in Keogh sustaining a season-ending injury to the ligaments in his knee and being left unconscious.

He was subsequently, and controversially, sacked by the club on the grounds of ‘gross misconduct’ – with his contract at the time expiring June 2020.

The EFL’s Player Related Dispute Commission gave a verdict in favour of Keogh, yet Derby County immediately lodged an appeal with the League Appeals’ Committee which has now proved unsuccessful.

An EFL statement read: “The LAC has heard and dismissed an appeal under the regulations of the EFL by Derby against the decision of the PRDC in the case of Richard Keogh. The PDRC held that Mr Keogh had not committed gross misconduct, that he had not brought the club into serious disrepute and that he had been wrongly dismissed by the club.”

The Guardian reports that Keogh ‘had been told he could see out the rest of his contract but they stunned him by saying that he had to accept a massive pay cut to do so. When he refused, Derby dismissed him with immediate effect.

Once fit again, the ex-Irish international joined Milton Keynes Dons as a free agent, featuring 21 times for the club.

The January transfer window saw a return to the Championship after a move to Huddersfield Town, making a further 21 appearances and proving that his fitness certainly isn’t an issue.

The news comes on a day of turmoil for the Rams, today they have received official confirmation that the EFL has won their appeal over how the club was valuing it’s players and could face further sanctions; including a possible points deduction.

There is also the ongoing takeover saga with Erik Alonso – this news certainly won’t have come at the right time for the Rams.