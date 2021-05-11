According to a report from TWTD, Ipswich Town are eyeing up a potential move for Oldham Athletic forward Conor McAleny.

The former Everton youngster could be available for nothing this summer, with his current deal at Oldham Athletic set to expire soon.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign with the Latics since joining last summer. McAleny has managed 19 goals across all competitions, also chipping in with one assist in his 46 outings.

However, after a year at Boundary Park, the attacker could be set to depart, with Ipswich Town reportedly keen.

As per TWTD, The Tractor Boys are considering a summer swoop for McAleny.

Manager Paul Cook is keen to make his mark on his squad at Portman Road, with a number of players recently linked. The likes of Callum Connolly, Owen Dale and Benjamin Siegrist among those said to be on the radar.

Ipswich are not the only Football League side to be linked with McAleny this year. Bradford City were said keen on the forward earlier this year, but a deal failed to materialise beyond rumours.

McAleny has plenty of experience at League One level, spending much of his career in the Football League after coming through Everton’s youth academy.

The Whiston-born ace can play in a range on positions, featuring frequently as an attacking midfielder, on the left-wing and as a centre-forward.