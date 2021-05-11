Stoke City’s forgotten man Peter Etebo is expected to go back on loan again next season, after playing in Turkey for Galatasaray this season, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live .

The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Turkish giants this season in a stop-start campaign that has involved injuries and periods of isolation due to Covid. Despite rumours of a return to Stoke, it seems likely Etebo will stay away from the Bet365 stadium again next season.

Etebo hasn’t played for the Potters since Michael O’Neill was appointed manager in November 2019, having made it clear he didn’t see his future at Stoke, even though his current deal runs until 2023.

O’Neill spoke last week about how a positive dressing room is important and when he came in at Stoke, he had a lot of ‘disillusioned players’, O’Neill said: “I’m well aware of the value of those types of players. That was a big thing for me coming in.

“The dressing room when I came to the club was difficult. It wasn’t a particularly good place for a young player to be in. There were a lot of disillusioned players and there can be a lot of negativity in a dressing room like that.”

This isn’t the first time Etebo has been on loan in his time at Stoke, he had a difficult spell at Spanish side Getafe and then followed it up with his move to Galatasaray. It is unlikely the Turkish side will take up the buy option this summer, but the Nigerian international will be one of Stoke’s most attractive players to sell this summer.

Stoke has had 10 senior players out on loan this season and this summer it will be a case of making decisions quickly and looking to offload as many of these 10 players as possible.

O’Neill was recently asked about the loan players and he said: “There are two types of loan. You can send a player out on a development loan, a Harry Souttar-type loan, a Lasse Sorensen-type loan, or you can send a player out because he’s not affecting your first team.

“I think with the latter type, it’s very difficult for that player to come back and reintegrate into the club because the club has to move forward, the team has to move forward. At that point, I have made a decision that I don’t think they’re the right player to help us move forward. They are still under contract, we have to be mindful of that, and going forward we have to find solutions for those players.”

It looks as well as incomings O’Neill will have a big job on his hands in offloading some of Stoke’s deadwood this summer and players like Etebo will be at the top of that list.