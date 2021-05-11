According to TWTD, Ipswich Town are sizing up a summer swoop for Everton’s out of contract ace Callum Connolly.

The loaned out Everton man could be available for nothing this summer, potentially bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the Toffees.

Connolly first joined the club’s youth academy back in 2006 and sees his deal expire this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that Ipswich Town are eyeing up a potential reunion with the out of contract ace. TWTD claims the Tractor Boys could look to bring the former loan man back to Portman Road.

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed another impressive stint on loan away from Goodison Park this season.

Connolly has spent the 2020/21 season with Ipswich’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town after first joining them in January 2020.

In his time with the Cod Army, he has transitioned from defensive midfield to centre-back, displaying his leadership qualities. The 23-year-old has captained his loan club a number of times this season, playing 46 times across all competitions.

He has chipped in with three goals and two assists, helping keep 15 clean sheets in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Ipswich can secure a reunion for the versatile Everton man this summer.

Connolly made a good impression in his first stint with the Tractor Boys during the 2017/18 season. Featuring in midfield, the Liverpool-born ace managed four goals and one assist in 35 appearances for the club.