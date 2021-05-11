As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town will be continuing talks with winger Gwion Edwards.

After a day of contract decisions, Gwion Edwards’ situation with the Tractor Boys remains unclear.

Monday saw Ipswich Town make decisions on a host of players, with experienced pros Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse among the key departees.

While a host of players left, options were taken up on the likes of Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson and more.

Talks also took place with Edwards, who is attracting interest from elsewhere. However, a conclusion was not reached and talks are set to continue.

The East Anglian Daily Times provided an update on the 28-year-old’s situation, confirming talks are ongoing. The report adds that Ipswich are hoping to keep the winger this summer but there could be other options available.

Sunderland and Preston North End have both been linked with the former Swansea City winger ahead of the summer window.

It will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over a contract extension. If not, the Welshman has options elsewhere should be become a free agent.

When fit, Edwards has been a mainstay in the Ipswich side this season. He managed six goals and four assists in his 40 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

Overall, the 2018 signing has chipped in with 14 assists and nine goals in 109 outings since joining the club three years ago.