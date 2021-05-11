Charlton Athletic fans have discussed the current scenes at Derby County, with Erik Alonso – a supposed ‘friend’ of Matt Southall’s – stirring debate.

Alonso is in the midst of a full takeover of Derby County. The Spaniard has been hogging the headlines for the past couple of weeks as his bid stalls, and Charlton Athletic fans have joined the debate.

Last season they saw Southall involved at the club. He initially came across very well but it soon became clear that he had zero good intentions at The Valley, and he was quickly ousted.

But now, his supposed ties to Alonso are starting to gain traction online and Charlton fans are spotting the early warning signs at Pride Park – of which they are a growing number.

Now under new and trusted ownership and a new manager in Nigel Adkins, Charlton Athletic are steadying. Derby County meanwhile are in chaos following the conclusion of the season, in which they survived the drop on the final day.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans are saying on Alonso and his ties to Southall following the Spaniard’s recent Twitter post: