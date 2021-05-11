Erik Alonso continues to stir debate among Derby County supporters with his latest social media post.

Alonso is unlike the standard football chairman. He boasts an extravagant lifestyle on social media and all before the age of 30, but his bid to actually become a football chairman stalls.

Sheffield Wednesday were first subjected to a low-ball offer from Alonso after his Hillsborough departure, and now it’s Derby County who he’s lining up.

The Spaniard was reported to have an agreement in pace to take control last month but since, his bid has stalled under the EFL’s owners and directors’ test, and fans are starting to fear that this is just another failed bid in the making.

But Alonso doesn’t help himself. His recent Twitter post today has stirred yet more controversy as many claim that he’s ‘stolen’ the video from elsewhere online, and Derby County fans have started to ask serious questions about his integrity.

See what they had to say on his recent post below:

This guy will bury us… excuse the pun…. bad news all round, don’t be fooled by shiny baubles — Paul Glenn (@MrPaulSG1) May 11, 2021

No Eric’s more interested in showing us round some pad he’s rented somewhere, then actually contacting the EFL about his proposed takeover of the club! Sort it or get gone @Eralwbd — theaz (@redrunazza) May 11, 2021

Morning Erik, that looks a lovely place, if I was you I would just stay there. Don't buy Derby County. — Tommy E (@derby1884) May 11, 2021

Stop messing about Erik and either sort this mess out at dcfc or just go! We dont care about your vanity and people are hating u before u have even started. — 𝓐𝓭𝓪𝓶 𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓽𝓽 (@adambennett1982) May 11, 2021

Did u send this the efl to provide proof of funds? — Reece 🐏 (@Reecedcfc) May 11, 2021

Buy Derby or walk! It needs to be sorted soon as erik! — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝕃𝕦𝕞𝕒🐏🇪🇸 (@adaml88) May 11, 2021