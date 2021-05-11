Erik Alonso continues to stir debate among Derby County supporters with his latest social media post.

Alonso is unlike the standard football chairman. He boasts an extravagant lifestyle on social media and all before the age of 30, but his bid to actually become a football chairman stalls.

Sheffield Wednesday were first subjected to a low-ball offer from Alonso after his Hillsborough departure, and now it’s Derby County who he’s lining up.

DCFC TAKEOVER: Major update from No Limits Sports Ltd after reported resignation

The Spaniard was reported to have an agreement in pace to take control last month but since, his bid has stalled under the EFL’s owners and directors’ test, and fans are starting to fear that this is just another failed bid in the making.

But Alonso doesn’t help himself. His recent Twitter post today has stirred yet more controversy as many claim that he’s ‘stolen’ the video from elsewhere online, and Derby County fans have started to ask serious questions about his integrity.

See what they had to say on his recent post below: