According to a report from The News, Portsmouth are eyeing up a summer move for Swindon Town star Scott Twine.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2020/21 campaign on an individual level despite Swindon Town’s struggles.

Twine caught the eye during a half-season loan spell with League Two side Newport County. His seven goals and six assists in 24 outings for the Exiles resulted in him being recalled by parent club Swindon, where he continued to impress.

He netted seven goals and laid on three assists for the Robins after returning, taking him to 14 goals and nine assists across the campaign.

Now, his performances are rumoured to have caught Portsmouth’s attention.

As per The News, Danny Cowley could look to bring Twine to Fratton Park this summer. After penning a new long-term deal with Pompey, Cowley will be looking to make his mark on the squad in his first window in charge.

However, he will be facing stiff competition for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Last month, it was claimed that four Championship sides were taking an interest in Twine ahead of the summer window. Brentford, Barnsley, Luton Town and QPR were all said keen on the Swindon ace.

With his deal expiring at the end of the season, Swindon look set to lose Twine this summer. It was confirmed talks took place over a new deal earlier this year but they were to no avail.

Whoever succeeds in their pursuit would have to pay a compensation fee for Twine, who can play in attacking midfield, up front or on the left-wing.