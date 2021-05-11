The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Morecambe boss Derek Adams is the ‘favourite’ for the Bradford City job.

Bradford City have just capped off an arduous season in League Two. The Bantams finished in 15th-place of the table after a torrid end to the season, which saw them go winless in their final seven fixtures.

The club sacked Stuart McCall back in October and yesterday announced the departures of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, who saw out the season in co-management of the League Two side.

But now, Nixon claims that Adams is the ‘favourite’ for the Bradford City job:

Bradford City. Favourite for the job is Derek Adams. Huge job at Morecambe. Bantams want that level of experience. Clearly have to wait for play offs to make move. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 11, 2021

Bradford though will have to wait until the League Two play-off fixtures are played – Morecambe finished 4th in the league this season, just a point away from automatic promotion placing them in the play-offs.

What’s more is that Nixon identifies Bradford’s preference for experience in their next manager.

The club has endured a tough recent history and is in dire need of some stability to help them climb back up the Football League Pyramid.

Adams, 45, has been in charge of the Shrimpers since 2019. He’s now overseen 76 games in charge and has won 32 of those having previously spent several years in charge of Ross County and then Plymouth Argyle.

The job at Bradford is a vastly different one to his current at Morecambe – the club has been in dire straits for some time and could easily lose their Football League status if the correct appointment isn’t made in the summer.