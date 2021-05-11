Sunderland have taken West Bromwich Albion’s Tyrese Dyce on trial, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are casting an eye over the youngster and he played for them yesterday in an Under-23’s game against Stoke City.

Dyce, who is 20 years old, has made 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 for the Baggies this season.

His long-term future at the Hawthorns appears to be up in the air going into this summer.

Read: Sunderland striker unsure of future at the club

West Brom have been relegated back to the Championship and Dyce may well be let go at the end of next month.

He has linked up with Sunderland and could be looking to earn a deal with the North-East club.

The Black Cats will be competing in the League One Play-Offs this month as they look to finally make their return to the Championship.

Read: Sunderland target delivers transfer update

On West Brom’s official club website, Dyce is described as a “Powerful left winger with an eye for goal.”

He was previously a left-back but has made the transformation into a left winger over the past year or so.

The youngster has risen up through the academy of the Midlands side and although he has been a regular for the Baggies at youth levels, he continues to wait for his first senior appearance.

Dyce’s time at West Brom may be coming to an end soon but Sunderland are taking a look at him at the moment.