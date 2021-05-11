Sheffield Wednesday fans have offered mixed reactions to Barry Bannan’s open ‘message’ to supporters this morning.

Bannan, 31, captained Sheffield Wednesday to relegation into League One this season. He featured in all 46 Championship fixtures and was arguably one of the few to end the season with an ounce of credit.

His message to fans explained his sadness at relegation, but recognised that there are brighter times ahead with Darren Moore at the helm.

Bannan though highlighted the need for change in the summer – the Owls have a number of players out of contract and owner Dejphon Chansiri will need to give Moore as much as he can to replace those names.

As for the supporters, they’re obviously distraught at relegation and Bannan’s message has given some fans even more cause for disappointment.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Bannan’s message on Twitter: