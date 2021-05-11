Sheffield Wednesday fans have offered mixed reactions to Barry Bannan’s open ‘message’ to supporters this morning.

Bannan, 31, captained Sheffield Wednesday to relegation into League One this season. He featured in all 46 Championship fixtures and was arguably one of the few to end the season with an ounce of credit.

His message to fans explained his sadness at relegation, but recognised that there are brighter times ahead with Darren Moore at the helm.

Bannan though highlighted the need for change in the summer – the Owls have a number of players out of contract and owner Dejphon Chansiri will need to give Moore as much as he can to replace those names.

As for the supporters, they’re obviously distraught at relegation and Bannan’s message has given some fans even more cause for disappointment.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Bannan’s message on Twitter:

On many occasions the team appeared to not be “giving their all”, not getting points in games we were behind in doesn’t appear to be giving their all — Tnt (@tnttrucker) May 11, 2021

3 days later not good enough he's part of the problem at Hillsborough — Stuart latham (@latham_stuart) May 11, 2021

Top bloke. Not one mention of the points deduction. Completely let down by the owner — Lee Heaton (@Leeroy_Heaton) May 11, 2021

He’s been part of the problem — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) May 11, 2021

Gave your all? How about the 20+points we’ve lost just by being in front? Not good enough pal👎🏻 — simon_mayo (@oyamnomis) May 11, 2021

One of the few who gave his all every week and never hid away. Absolutely love the bloke and hope we can keep him in league one, wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves as we will need the money. Our best player of the last 20 years by a distance — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) May 11, 2021