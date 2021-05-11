Gillingham manager Steve Evans wants to keep hold of the loan players his side has had beyond this season, according to Kent Live.

Gills had several loan players on the books this season as Evans’ side looked to make a push into the play-off places. After just falling short, Gills boss is now determined to see if any of the players are available to return this summer.

The Kent side has had Robbie Cundy on loan from Bristol City, but in March his parent club announced they had taken the option up in Cundy’s contract for him to stay an extra year, so it will remain to be seen if they are willing to loan the defender out again next season. Evans will want the defender to return as Cundy and Jack Tucker formed a good partnership at the back.

Evans also brought in experienced midfielder Olly Lee from Hearts in January and the 29-year-old is coming to the end of his contract in Scotland and will be available for free as manager Robbie Nelson admits the midfielder’s future lies elsewhere. Lee had an impressive season featuring in every game right up to the end of the season and scoring five goals in the process.

The other two players that Evans will want to keep beyond this season are Southampton duo Tommy O’Conner and Callum Slattery. This is the second time O’Conner has been at Priestfield on loan and he’s made 74 appearances over the two spells. While Slattery seemed to have taken off with the Gills fanbase, but his spell was sadly cut short due to injury, and only managed seven appearances.

There is no confirmation whether the loan players will be returning to their parent clubs permanently or looking for new adventures again, but the Gillingham boss would love the chance to work with these players next season.

Evans said: “I have spoken to the key people at Bristol City and the people at Hearts, they are making decisions on those lads early next week, same at Southampton with Tommy.

“We lost the boy Slattery through injury and he did well, but we need to let their parent clubs make decisions before we can in any way take a stab at bringing them back, but Cundy, Lee, O’Connor, and Slattery since January they have been terrific, absolutely terrific.”

There’s been uncertainty regarding Evans’ future at Gillingham, but him talking about players returning for next season can only be a positive for Gills fans.