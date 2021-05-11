Watford ‘chasing’ £8.5m-rated ex-Chelsea attacker
According to the Daily Mail, Watford are among a clutch of sides chasing ex-Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta.
After six years out of English football, the DR Congo international is being lined up for a Premier League return.
Watford, who have bounced back to the top-flight immediately, are among the sides looking to bring Kakuta back to England.
The Daily Mail reports that a host of Premier League sides are taking an interest in the ex-Chelsea man after an impressive season in Ligue 1.
Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and now-relegated Fulham are said to be alongside the Hornets in eyeing Kakuta. Valued at €10m (£8.6m), the 29-year-old could leave Amiens SC this summer.
The report writes the Watford target could be on the move with a year remaining on his deal with the Ligue 2 club.
Kakuta has spent this season on loan away from the Hauts-de-France club.
With Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the attacker has netted 11 goals and provided five assists in 33 outings. He has featured in attacking midfield and out on the right-wing for Franck Haise’s side, helping them to 6th place.
During his time in England, Kakuta spent time on loan away from Chelsea with Bolton Wanderers and Fulham. He notched up a total of 17 appearances in the Premier League, scoring one goal.
After joining the Stamford Bridge club as a youngster, the Lille-born playmaker went on to play 16 times for the senior side.