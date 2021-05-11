Tranmere Rovers have sacked Keith Hill, as announced by their official club website.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Ian Dawes

He has been placed in charge for the Play-Offs and could be handed the full-time job if he guides the club back to League One. The 37-year-old has had a couple of caretaker stints at Prenton Park in the past.

John McGreal

The Birkenhead-born man started his playing career at Tranmere and is an option for them this summer. He has been out of management for close to a year now having been dismissed by Colchester United at the end of last season.

Richie Wellens

He is available after being sacked by fellow League Two side Salford City and is being linked with a few jobs right now. The former midfielder won promotion with Swindon Town in the last campaign.

Mark Cooper

Tranmere could consider the ex-Peterborough United and Swindon Town man. He is experienced in the fourth tier and was surprisingly dismissed by Forest Green Rovers last month despite them sitting in the Play-Offs at the time. He will now be weighing up his next move in the game.

Lee Carsley

This is a name to throw in from left-field. The former Everton midfielder is currently in charge of England Under-20’s but could he be tempted by a move to the Football League? He has had coaching stints with the likes of Brentford and Birmingham City in the past.