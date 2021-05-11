According to the Northern Echo, Middlesbrough are looking to offer Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a new deal.

The winger arrived at Middlesbrough in January on a short-term contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the season. He hadn’t played since September and so his fitness levels weren’t at their best.

During his time at the Riverside he played nine times, scoring once and assisting another. But according to the report, manager Neil Warnock ‘is convinced he will be a much different proposition if he has a full pre-season under his belt’.

With this in mind, Middlesbrough will be looking to secure a deal for Mendez-Laing ahead of his current deal expiring next month. The player would become a free agent if an agreement cannot be reached.

The 29-year-old played under Warnock during their time at Cardiff City together. The Boro boss is notorious for signing players he has previously worked with and Mendez-Laing is no different.

He could well be joined by his former-Cardiff teammate Junior Hoilett next season too, with Middlesbrough having registered a strong interest this week ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

The Teessiders are in need of a major overhaul this summer. Plenty of players are set to leave due to their contracts coming to an end, whilst three loan players, Marcus Bettinelli, Neeskens Kebano, and Yannick Bolasie were all first-team players who have returned to their parent clubs.



Their priority is a striker and are keen to bolster their options. They have shortlisted the likes of Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou, Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke and more recently Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.

However, they would also like a winger or two. Mendez-Laing could fill that void and he would be an easier acquisition, given he is already at the club.