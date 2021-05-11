Derby County could try and sign Lee Gregory this summer, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The striker spent the second-half of this season on loan with Wayne Rooney’s side from Stoke City.

Gregory, who is 32 years old, managed to score three goals in 11 games for the Rams to play his part in their survival in the Championship.

He still has a year left on his contract at Stoke but Derby may attempt to lure him back to Pride Park.

Derby are in for a busy summer as Rooney looks to strengthen his ranks to avoid a repeat of last season.

Gregory is an experienced forward in the Football League and would give them competition and depth in attacking areas.

He joined parent side Stoke in 2019 and managed six goals in all competitions in his first season at the Bet365 Stadium. He then played nine times for them in the first-half of this campaign before they let him go to Derby.

Gregory spent five years at Millwall from 2014 to 2019 and scored 77 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions.

He was a massive player at the Den and his departure to Stoke was a blow for them.

However, Gregory’s situation in Staffordshire is up in the air now and Derby may attempt to sign him on a permanent basis as they gear up for another season in the second tier.