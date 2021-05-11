According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.

Smith’s Rotherham future is in doubt following their relegation from the Championship down into League One and this has alerted several clubs in the second tier, including Middlesbrough.

Boro are needing a major overhaul in the next few months. With both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher having left the Riverside ahead of their contracts expiring, Neil Warnock’s side are prioritising signing two or three strikers this summer.

They have already been linked to the likes of Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke and long-term target Famara Diedhiou of Championship rivals Bristol City, whilst they have also registered an interest in Smith’s Rotherham teammate Joshua Kayode in recent months too.

Smith has scored 36 goals in 132 starts for the Millers and manager Paul Warne is hoping to cash in on the 29-year-old ahead of his current deal coming concluding at the end of next season.

According to Transfermarkt the player is valued at just £630,000, although it is expected Rotherham would want a more significant bid if they are to sell in the up and coming transfer window.

Middlesbrough fans will be aware of Smith, given he scored Rotherham’s second goal in their 3-0 away win at the Riverside back in January. He also started in the reverse fixture, with Boro coming away 2-1 winners at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last month.

The transfer window will be one to keep an eye on for Middlesbrough, as they hope to sign new recruits to better their 10th placed Championship finish this season and achieve a place in the top six next time out.