Burnley could reignite their interest in Stoke City defender Nathan Collins this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Premier League side have been linked with Harry Souttar from the Potters but could also be in for his defensive teammate.

Collins, who is 20 years old, was wanted by Sean Dyche’s side in the January transfer window.

They could now rekindle their pursuit of him this summer and launch a move to test Stoke’s resolve.

Read: Striker previously linked with Stoke City signs new deal with League One club

Collins has been a key player for Stoke over the past couple of seasons and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Burnley could see him as a good long-term option and he may be looking to test himself in the Premier League soon.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international started his career at Cherry Orchard before he was snapped up by Stoke in 2016.

He was handed his first-team debut three years later in a Championship fixture against Swansea City and was rewarded with a bumper five-year contract shortly after.

Collins has since established himself as a regular for the Potters’ senior side despite his young age.

Read: Stoke City target is happy in Scotland

Burnley wanted to land him in January and could try and lure him to Turf Moor for next season.

Souttar is also being linked with the Clarets and Stoke will be looking to stop their advances for their key duo this summer.