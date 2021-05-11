Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley has ‘rejected’ a new contract offer from the club, and now looks set to depart in the summer, reports Football League World.

Bradley, 29, featured 37 times in the Championship season just gone for Luton. It was his third season at Kenilworth Road but now he looks set to depart when his contract expires in the next few weeks.

Back in January, the centre-back was linked with Preston North End. The Lilywhites were said to be weighing up a move in the winter transfer window and now with Bradley set to become a free agent, it could reignite Preston’s interest.

As for Nathan Jones and his Hatters side, the loss of Bradley would be a huge blow going into the next season – he’s a real leader at the back for Luton and someone who’s grown into the Championship.

The Hatters signed off their season with a 3-1 defeat at QPR but despite that, they finished in 12th-place of the Championship table after a largely positive season.

They were never once in a relegation scrap but were never really challenging. That kind of stability can be built upon though and Jones faces a crucial summer ahead, despite the emerging news of Bradley.

As for Preston, it remains to be seen whether Alex Neil’s previous departure will have dropped their interest in Bradley. The club’s recruitment team certainly know about him though and they’ll surely be alerted to the news of his imminent Luton departure.