Swindon Town are in talks with Robbie Fowler over their managerial position.

The Robins have identified the ex-Premier League striker as the man to lead them into League Two, according to a report by The Sun.

Swindon are in the hunt for a new permanent boss to replace John Sheridan and could give him a chance in the Football League.

Read: Swindon Town attacker mulling over future at the club

Fowler, who is 46 years old, is currently the manager of East Bengal in the Indian Super League but could he be tempted by a move to the County Ground now?

The former Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City striker managed in Australia last year at Brisbane Roar but left that position in June last year. He did an impressive job in the A-League and his side finished 4th under his guidance.

He lured the likes of Jay O’Shea and Tom Aldred to Brisbane from the Football League.

Fowler made 590 appearances in his playing career and is waiting for an opportunity in England to kick-start his managerial journey in this country.

Read: Swindon Town-linked boss in talks with Gillingham

Spells in India and Australia have given him some experience and he is now in discussions with Swindon.

The Robins endured a tough past season in League One and will be looking to make an immediate promotion push next season.

Off-field problems have clouded over the Wiltshire club over recent times but they could see Fowler as the man to bring the good times back.

Should Swindon appoint Fowler?