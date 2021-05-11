Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has issued a heartfelt message to fans following the club’s relegation into League One.

Bannan, 31, has once again been a shining light for Sheffield Wednesday. He gave his all throughout the season just gone, playing in all 46 Championship games. But he couldn’t steer his side away from a timely relegation following seasons of growing mismanagement from the hierarchy.

But his message to fans gave a fine insight into the midfielder’s mind and into the atmosphere of the changing room. Bannan wrote on the moments following last Saturday’s draw at Derby County:

The dressing room was a quiet and sad place after the game. But the gaffer spoke really well after, as he always does, being positive and trying to lift everybody up. But at that time, I don’t think any words help the way you feel. Everything goes out of the window because at that time your emotions take the better of you and I was really sad, as was everyone in the dressing room.

Darren Moore takes his side into League One but faces a mass exodus of players over the summer months. Bannan is one of the few names contracted to the club going into next season, and he recognised the inbound changes coming in the pre-season, writing:

No doubt there will be a lot of changes this summer, that’s for the manager and the chairman to go through. It’ll be a big change to the last couple of seasons, but I think a reshuffle is what is needed at this time.

No matter how bad things might like for Wednesday now, they have a manager in Moore who they can believe in. He’s shown only optimism and passion since taking control of the club, and is primed for League One following his showing with Doncaster Rovers in the third-tier. Bannan wrote of him and his coaching staff:

I think it’s a massive boost for the club to have Darren Moore as manager. If there are any positives to take from this season, he would probably be the biggest one. His staff have been unbelievable too, they’ve been one of the best sets of managers and coaches I’ve worked with. Their ideas and how they want to go about things are second to none and it’s a big positive for the club moving forward.

Bannan is a true leader and legend at Sheffield Wednesday. His commitment to the cause and love for the club is unwavering and having seen his performances this season, the Scot is on course to blow away the competition in League One next time round.