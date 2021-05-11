Championship’s Huddersfield Town and League One’s Ipswich Town have reportedly made contract offers as they look to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes on a free this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old’s deal will run out at the end of next month and it’s looking increasingly likely he will become a free agent, especially since the Owls were relegated to League One on Saturday.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that the two interested clubs have offered Rhodes a three-year deal this summer and it’s now down to the man himself to decide where he wants to go.

Rhodes hasn’t been very prolific in front of goal this season only managing seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions and was unable to stop Darren Moore’s side sliding into League One.

The 31-year-old has had a fairly torrid time at Hillsborough since joining from Middlesbrough in 2017 for £10 million. The former Terriers man has managed only 20 goals in a staggering 112 appearances for Wednesday and even had a spell on loan at Norwich City, but things didn’t seem to work out for him there either he only managed nine goals in 40 games.

The best spells of Rhodes’ career were his years at Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town, he managed an impressive 170 goals in 316 appearances combined. He was one of the Championship’s most prolific strikers and feared by many.

It’s no surprise that Huddersfield are on the lookout for a striker this summer as they struggled in front of goals for parts of the season and haven’t really had that number nine, they can rely on. While Paul Cook at Ipswich will be looking to add a few signings this summer and will want to add some attacking power to his goal-shy side, as only Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers both who have been relegated scored less than the Tractor Boys this season.

It could be a tricky decision for Rhodes considering he has a past with both sides, Ipswich is where it began, and Huddersfield was where he played some of the best football of his career. However, the decision will likely come down to who can offer the best deal and maybe the best opportunity of playing time and a project to believe in.