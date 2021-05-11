Ipswich Town have extended Janoi Donacien’s contract, as announced by their official club website.

The Tractor Boys have exercised an option to keep him for a further 12 months.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, attracted plenty of interest in January and was wanted by Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, it was Fleetwood Town who won the race for his signature this past winter and he has spent the second-half of the season on loan at Highbury.

Donacien made 19 appearances for Simon Grayson’s side but will be heading back to Portman Road.

It remains to be seen whether he is part of Paul Cook’s plans as they may have extended his deal so they avoid losing him for free.

Donacien has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich and made only three appearances earlier this season before they loaned him out, all of which came in the cup.

The Saint-Lucia born defender joined Ipswich two years ago from Accrington and has since played 33 games for them.

Donacien started his career at Aston Villa and left on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two season at Accrington. He impressed during his time in the North West and played 92 times for Stanley to earn a move to the Championship.

He has had his contract extended by Ipswich now but his long-term future still remains uncertain.