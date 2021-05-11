Ipswich Town have extended Kayden Jackson’s contract, as announced by their official club website.

The Tractor Boys have exercised an option to keep him for another year.

Jackson, who is 27 years old, fell out-of-favour under former boss Paul Lambert but has been brought back into the fold by Paul Cook.

He was a wanted man last summer with the likes of Stoke City, Birmingham City and Coventry City keen, as reported by Football Insider, whilst Huddersfield Town wanted him in January, as per Yorkshire Live.

However, Ipswich have managed to keep hold of him despite a lot of reported interest.

Jackson has managed just one goal this season in 25 games and hasn’t lived up to the 11 he bagged in the last campaign.

He began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago. He is now sticking around in East Anglia for another 12 months, with the likes of Birmingham, Stoke and Huddersfield unable to lure him away over recent times.