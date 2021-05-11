Preston North End’s appointment of Frankie McAvoy as manager could boost Charlton Athletic’s hopes of re-signing Jayden Stockley.

The Lilywhites have turned to the 53-year-old as their new permanent boss, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton are keen to sign Stockley this summer after his impressive loan spell at the Valley.

He linked up with the Addicks in January and has since scored eight goals.

Their chances of snapping him up have depended on who Preston’s new manager will be. If it was an external appointment Stockley may have forced his way back into their plans for next season.

However, McAvoy was Alex Neil’s assistant when Stockley fell out-of-favour and was allowed to leave for League One.

He could now try and get him off the wage bill to pave the way for his own signing over the coming months.

Stockley managed just one goal earlier this season for Preston when McAvoy was their assistant.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge of the Addicks after they narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs last time out.

There is no doubt that they will be looking to mount a promotion push next term and bringing Stockley to the Valley would certainly boost their hopes.

He is believed to be interested in a move back to Charlton and McAvoy’s appointment may now let that happen.