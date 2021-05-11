Preston North End will have the first option to sign Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg this summer.

As per a report by the Lancashire Post, the Championship side are keen on bringing him back on loan to Deepdale next season.

Van den Berg, who is 19 years old, moved to the Lilywhites in January and has impressed since his switch, making 15 appearances in all competitions.

Preston’s new permanent boss, Frankie McAvoy, could now try and lure him back to Lancashire for a full season.

He was wanted by Preston’s rivals Blackburn Rovers in January, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Van den Berg started his career at PEC Zwolle and broke into their senior side a couple of years ago. He made 23 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit before Liverpool took notice and lured him to England in June 2019.

The Reds paid an initial £1.3 million to sign him, a fee that could potentially rise to £4.4 million over the coming years.

He has since made four appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League giants and is still waiting for his league debut.

Liverpool gave him the green light to leave on loan in January and Preston have first dibs on him this summer.

McAvoy will be looking to put his own stamp on the Lilywhites in preparation for next season and re-signing van den Berg would be a shrewd bit of business.