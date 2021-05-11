In-demand Swindon Town man Scott Twine is weighing up his options, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The attacker is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Luton Town and QPR over recent months, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Twine, who is 21 years old, has revealed there is an offer on the table for him to stay at Swindon but is currently mulling over signing it.

He has said: “I’m not thinking about my career right now, it’s six or so weeks until June so I’m going to focus on getting myself fit first. I don’t see why I couldn’t go back to League Two – I just love playing football.

“I’ve played a lot over the last year, and even though it’s been very frustrating because of where we are in the league, there’s nothing better than being on the pitch.”

He added: “There is something on the table that I’ve got to think about over the next few weeks. It’s not been a good season, but I enjoy it at Swindon, so we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Twine is a product of Swindon’s academy and has a big decision to make on his future at the County Ground.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two at Newport County and caught the eye with the Exiles before heading back to Wiltshire in January.

Despite his best efforts, the Robins have been relegated to the fourth tier and he needs to decide whether to stay this summer or move on. QPR, Luton and Brentford may be keeping close tabs on developments.