Watford defender Ben Wilmot could leave the club this summer, according to a report by The Athletic.

The centre-back is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including one of his former sides Swansea City.

Wilmot, who is 21 years old, is yet to have his contract at Watford extended beyond its expiration next summer and they are open to the possibility of letting him leave.

The Swans had him on loan for the 2019/20 and could try and lure him back to the Liberty Stadium.

Read: Watford interested in QPR starlet

Wilmot has made 27 appearances for Watford this past season and played a part in their immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

However, they may feel his game time will be further reduced in the top flight next term.

The Hornets swooped to sign him in May 2018 after he impressed as a youngster in League Two at Stevenage.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Broadhall Way and played 15 times before his big move to Hertfordshire.

Read: Swansea City loanee wanted by Crystal Palace and Southampton

Wilmot has since played 33 games for Watford and has also been loaned out to Italian side Udinese since his move there.

He then linked up with Swansea in the last campaign and helped Steve Cooper’s side get into the Play-Offs.

The Swans will be battling it out for a place in the Premier League once again this year and are keen on Wilmot again.