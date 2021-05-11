Derby County have been in the process of being taken over for the entirety of the season just gone. Erik Alonso is the man hoping to become the Rams’ new owner, but The Athletic claim he’s lost his co-director at No Limits Sports Ltd.

Alonso is hoping to take full control of Derby County through his company No Limits Sports Ltd. It was announced last month that the Spaniard had an agreement in place to purchase the club from Mel Morris but the bid has stalled.

The EFL are scrutinising Alonso’s bid and investigating his funding through he necessary owners and directors’ test, with questions raised about the source of said funding and of his links to a certain Raja Sapta Oktohari.

It’s as standard for the EFL to do so and once – or rather if – they deem Alonso’s takeover fit for purpose then it will go through. But The Athletic now reports that Alonso’s co-director at No Limits Sports Ltd, Tajinder Sumal, has resigned.

They write:

The Athletic understands that [Tajinder] Sumal has recently resigned. Attempts to confirm this have been unsuccessful as Sumal is no longer responding to attempts to contact him.

Sumal, 42, is said to have ‘swapped’ a career in the financial services industry for ‘a more entrepreneurial life’ alongside Alonso, whom he co-directs (or co-directed, if his resignation is true) No Limits Sports Ltd with at one share apiece. The Athletic then go on to write how Sumal is the ‘director of several small business’, and that none of them appear to have much funding.

Derby County’s future is shrouded in doubt. The club’s takeover bid hit a major snag last week when Daily Mail reported that it was ‘in jeopardy’ with Alonso looking to refinance the stadium to help balance the books. The Spaniard refuted those claims on national radio and went on to watch his side secure Championship safety.

What will come of this saga is anyone’s guess. Derby County though face a make or break season next time round – facing another year of potential takeover trauma and with a probable points deduction to deal with too.