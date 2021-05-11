Derby County survived as a Sky Bet Championship side by the very skin of the skin of their teeth at the weekend.

It was a tense 3-3 draw against fellow relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday that saw the Owls relegated to League One and saw the Rams stay up.

Then came big news on Sunday via Alan Nixon writing in The Sun on Sunday (09.05.21, pg. 63) that the EFL could hit Derby County with a massive points deduction following alleged infringements of FFP policies.

The whole situation is something that relegated outfit Wycombe Wanderers are weighing up according to The Athletic.

Derby’s alleged FFP infringements stacked up

Derby exploited a loophole that allowed them to sidestep some of the EFL’s FFP regulations – that is how the original allegations lined up.

Rooney’s Rams effectively sold their ground to owner Mel Morris for £81m with it then being leased back to the club.

There were many cries that this side-stepped the EFL’s policy around profit and sustainability which makes clubs fall within certain spending criteria over a three-year period.

The EFL took that step but an Independent Disciplinary Commission didn’t agree and ruled in Derby’s favour. However, Telegraph reporter John Percy tweeted in mid-March that the EFL was set to challenge the verdict of the ruling in favour of the Rams.

Nixon’s story in yesterday’s edition of The Sun stated that an ‘independent disciplinary appeal’ was ready to swing the EFL’s way.

Wycombe Wanderers considering ‘obligation’ to legal action

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Ornstein and his Monday column, Wycombe Wanderers are giving serious thought to taking recourse to legal action as they look to explore any avenue left open to them.

The Chairboys finished one point behind the Rams after a rousing end to their campaign that involved a final day 3-0 hiding of a fading Middlesbrough side.

Quoting Wycombe owner Rob Couhig, The Athletic’s piece has him saying: “We have an obligation to our fans, players and coaches to look at everything and go from there.”

Commenting further, Couhig added: “This is a situation where the EFL made a determination that Derby violated the rules of financial fair play and there should have been a penalty.”

What will be worrying for Derby County is that should the appeal find in favour of the EFL then there is precedence for retrospective relegation – last season’s Macclesfield/Stevenage situation being somewhat an ominous portent.