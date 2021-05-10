Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars, as announced by their official club website.

Their website suggests plans are already in place for their successor.

Here are five early names in the frame-

Richie Wellens

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League Two having got Swindon Town up last season. His most recent spell at Salford City didn’t work out but he could be considered by Bradford now.

Phil Parkinson

Would he go back to Valley Parade? He is available after being dismissed by Sunderland last November last year and already knows the club inside out. He guided the Bantams to League One in 2013 as well as the League Cup final in the same year.

Mark Cooper

The former Peterborough United and Swindon Town boss was sacked by Forest Green Rovers last month despite the club being in the Play-Offs at the time. He is a candidate to look out for.

Derek Adams

He is currently in charge at fellow League Two side Morecambe but was given permission to talk to Bradford earlier this season, as detailed in the Telegraph and Argus, before they opted for Trueman and Sellars. The Scotsman’s sights will be firmly set on the Play-Offs right now but his is a name to keep an eye on.

Paul Tisdale

The experienced boss is a free agent at the moment with his last job coming at Bristol Rovers. He spent 12 years at Exeter City before getting MK Dons promoted in his first season there in 2019.