Bradford City have sacked Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, as announced by their official club website

The Bantams have decided to part company with the duo as they go for a new approach for next season, with someone with more experienced hinted at.

The League Two side say they are not seeking applications for the vacant role and already have plans in place for their successor (s).

Trueman and Sellars were previously in charge of Bradford’s Under-18’s and have been offered the chance to stay at the club in some capacity despite being sacked.

The Yorkshire club finished 15th in the fourth tier this past campaign and will be looking for a significant improvement next term.

It is a big summer ahead at Valley Parade and they will have a new management set-up in place.

