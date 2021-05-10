Bradford City have sacked Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, as announced by their official club website.

The Bantams have decided to part company with the duo as they go for a new approach for next season, with someone with more experienced hinted at.



The League Two side say they are not seeking applications for the vacant role and already have plans in place for their successor (s).

Trueman and Sellars were previously in charge of Bradford’s Under-18’s and have been offered the chance to stay at the club in some capacity despite being sacked.

The Yorkshire club finished 15th in the fourth tier this past campaign and will be looking for a significant improvement next term.

It is a big summer ahead at Valley Parade and they will have a new management set-up in place.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the departure of Trueman and Sellars-

Class comments from all concerned. We must keep these guys involved with #bcafc Sadly this was inevitable but personally I will always be grateful for what Mark and Connor have done to keep us in the league. #bcafc — Paul Jackson (@J4CKO71) May 10, 2021

These lads came in and did their job. Shame the season ended how it did but best of luck to them both 👏🏻 #bcafc https://t.co/ahTGG7MbOT — Liam Sharp (@liamsharp16) May 10, 2021

What a brilliant statement from T&S. They ooze class and professionalism. So glad we're keeping them on board. #bcafc https://t.co/lDXOgVB5Ac — South Coast Bantam (@CraigAndrew3) May 10, 2021

Genuinely wish this pair all the best for the future. Relegation was on the cards when they came in and they steered us well clear. #bcafc https://t.co/3po40bIijC — Danny Parkinson (@DannyParkinson) May 10, 2021

Tough but correct call. Everyone is thankful to T&S for their efforts but it was clear that it wasnt heading in the right direction, whilst we all want stability it cant be based on sentiment. Club clearly have someone lined up, hope its done quickly. #bcafc https://t.co/8IA7JrR8Kl — Duncan Winn (@duncan_winn) May 10, 2021

Fair play to them both. Got us away from the relegation zone and kept us in league two. It's harsh but the right decision. Good luck to both of them for the future.#bcafc https://t.co/NjA8xwMb1c — Matthew Ward (@_Matthew_Ward) May 10, 2021

