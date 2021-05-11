Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has hung up his boots after a playing career spanning 20 years to become first team coach at Deepdale as the club begins life under now permanent manager, Frankie McAvoy.

The 36-year-old joined North End permanently in June 2015, after having three previous loan spells accumulating to over 100 appearances, scoring 24 goals in that period.

Since joining The Lilywhites on a permanent basis, the Scot has featured 200 times, adding 20 more goals to his North End tally.

Voted Preston North End’s player of the decade 2010–2019 by fans in January 2020, Gallagher is something of a modern day legend and a true servant to the Lancashire side.

Having also reached well over 200 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield United, Gallagher certainly fits the criteria of a modern-day EFL legend.

Now though, Gallagher will move from the pitch to the touchline, having been announced as the new first team coach under Frankie McAvoy – who has become North End’s head coach on a permanent basis.

McAvoy gave quite the impressive interview during the back end of this season, overseeing five wins, two draws and only a single loss during his eight games in charge – splendid numbers when you consider that Preston had won just one of their last ten before Alex Neil’s departure.

In the economic climate post Covid-19, in-house appointments such as this could be a real blessing; it’s now a matter of waiting to see whether the gamble will pay off.