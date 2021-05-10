Salford City are in the hunt for a new manager for next season with Gary Bowyer heading back to Derby County.

Here are five early candidates for the vacancy-

Warren Joyce

He is currently the manager of Salford’s reserves but could be considered for their managerial role. He already knows the club so could be an ideal option.

Derek McInnes

The Scotsman is weighing up his next job after being sacked by Aberdeen in March. He spent eight years with the Scottish Premiership side and is looking for his next chapter. Could Salford lure him to England?

Roy Keane

His name has been mentioned over the past day or so, as per a report by the Daily Mirror. He knows the ‘Class of 92’ well from their Manchester United connections and watches the Ammies on a regular basis. This could be his opportunity to get back into management having been with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland before embarking on his career in punditry.

Phil Parkinson

The ex-Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss knows what it takes to get promoted out of League Two so ticks all the boxes for Salford. He has been available since his departure from the Stadium of Light in November.

Kenny Jackett

He would be an ambitious target for Salford but is a free agent right now having left Portsmouth in March. The 59-year-old has overseen over 850 games as a manager with spells at Swansea City, Millwall and Wolves in the past.