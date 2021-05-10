Walsall have parted company with Brian Dutton, as announced by their official club website.

Here are five early candidates to replace him-

John McGreal

He left Colchester United at the end of last season and is closing in on a year out of the dugout. He guided the U’s to the Play-Offs last term and is an option for Walsall now.

Mark Cooper

The Saddlers could try and hand the ex-Peterborough United and Swindon Town boss a swift return to the game. He was sacked by Forest Green Rovers last month despite the club being in the top seven at the time.

John Askey

He is available and could be considered for this vacancy. The 56-year-old guided Macclesfield Town to the National League title in 2018 against the odds and was rewarded with jobs at Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale after that achievement.

Sam Ricketts

The ex-Premier League defender was sacked by Shrewsbury in November last year after just under two years with the League One side. He left Wrexham to take over the Shrews in 2018 and will be weighing up his next job.

Richie Wellens

He guided Swindon Town to promotion to League One last season before he was lured away from the County Ground by Salford City late last year. The former Oldham Athletic boss was then sacked by the Ammies after four months and is now a free agent. Could Walsall turn to him now?