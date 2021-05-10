Plymouth Argyle have released Scott Wootton, as announced by their official club website.

The defender spent the second-half of the past season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Wootton, who is 29 years old, played a key role in the Latics’ survival in League One under Leam Richardson.

His release by Plymouth may now pave the way for a permanent move to the DW Stadium on a free transfer.

Wootton made 16 appearances for the Pilgrims earlier this season before they gave him the green light to move to Wigan in January.

He turned into a decent signing for the North West club and would be a solid acquisition in preparation for the next campaign.

Wootton started his career at Manchester United and went on to make four first-team appearances for the Premier League giants as a youngster.

He had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Tranmere Rovers, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest before leaving on a permanent basis for Leeds United in 2013.

Wootton spent three years on the books at Elland Road and had a brief loan stint at fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United during his second season.

MK Dons came calling in 2016 before he moved on to Plymouth a couple of years later.

He has been on the books at Home Park since June 2018 but has now been released by Ryan Lowe’s side.

Could Wigan now make his move a permanent one?