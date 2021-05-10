According to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End will “consider” a swoop for Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay this summer.

The 25-year-old defender’s time on loan with the Lilywhites will be coming to an end imminently, with the season coming to an end at the weekend.

Preston North End brought Lindsay in on loan in the January transfer window, bolstering their defensive ranks. Since then, he has featured 13 times for the club, netting twice.

The last of his two goals came in his final appearance at the weekend, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest as Preston extended their winning run to four in a row.

Now, with the season over, the focus now switches to the summer transfer window.

Last month, Lindsay admitted he does not know what the next few months will hold for him. However, it has now been claimed Preston will be considering a reunion.

As per the Lancashire Post, PNE will weigh up a swoop for the Stoke City loan man. He made the January move to Deepdale after falling out of favour under Michael O’Neill but still has two years remaining on his contract with the Potters.

It means Preston will have to conjure up a fee to bring the Scottish defender back if they want a deal.

Since joining Stoke from Barnsley in the summer of 2019, Lindsay has played 23 times for the Staffordshire club, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process.